Silas Albright, a 2017 graduate of Farmville Central High School, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in communications-journalism from Appalachian State University on May 10.
A Fountain native, Albright began covering sports for the award-winning campus newspaper, The Appalachian, his freshman year before leading the desk as sports editor in his junior and senior years.
Under his editorship, The Appalachian’s sports section was named one of the nation’s top five by the Collegiate Media Association and he won first place for his coverage of a peaceful march for racial justice led by the Mountaineer football team.
Albright covered Mountaineer football games at Penn State, UNC Chapel Hill, Columbia, S.C., and New Orleans and the men’s basketball team at the 2021 NCAA tournament in Indiana. In addition to football and basketball, Albright wrote news and features about App State’s wrestling, baseball, softball, tennis, track, field hockey, soccer and volleyball teams. He also produced multimedia stories across several platforms, including photography, audio, video, graphics and social media.
Along with his work for the student paper, Albright co-founded Boone’s section of UNCUT, a student athlete storytelling platform that began at UNC. UNCUT Boone was the first expansion of the platform, which is now found on campuses at Duke, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Maryland.
After traveling with family in June, he hopes to cover sports professionally. “I will go anywhere to write about sports,” he said, and prefers an organization that includes print media. He was named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring 2021 semester. He is the son of Alex and Elizabeth Albright of Fountain.