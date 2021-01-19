BIRTHDAYS
Jan. 21: Wallace Avery, Gina Harris, Alyssa Howell, Steven James, Anessa Lewis, Terry Hardee, Bobby House
Jan. 22: Roosevelt Jefferson, Margie Forbes
Jan. 23: Gray Baker, Eddie Stancil, Melissa Bell
Jan. 24: Audrey Vines, Shenella Bynum, Sharon McMillan, Allen Stallings
Jan. 25: Brett Baldree, Prince Barnette, Morgan Cunningham, Troy Gay, Kendrick Taylor, Freddy Wainwright, Neta Townsend Riley, Jamal Campbell, Blake Reid, Jamal Reid
Jan. 26: Debra Lynn Bridges, Misty Chase, Rudell Ellis, Curtis L. Matthews, Barbara Hopkins
Jan. 27: Helen Joyner, Nikki Foreman, Marty Tyson, Kaleighla C. Finch, Elizabeth Ann Avery, Bettie Bell, Larry T. Hoots
ANNIVERSARIES
Jan. 21: Rose and Lester Gay, Mr. and Mrs. Tim Wamer
Jan. 23: Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Best
Jan. 25: Nancy and Larry Gay
Jan. 26: Margie and Joe Tripp
Email additions and updates to dwilliams@ncweeklies.com.