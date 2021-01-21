Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Chicken plates
The American Legion Post 94, 104 N. Harper St., Snow Hill, will be selling barbecue chicken plates 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the post. Plates include half a chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes and a roll for $8. There will be a separate bake sale for desserts. No drinks will be provided. Proceeds support the Colon Furr Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund. This will be a drive-through sale. Cash only.
Red Cross training
The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina this month is hosting two online open houses to recruit volunteers to help with blood drives. The “Resolve to Volunteer” events will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 and noon on Jan. 27. Register for this free event by visiting https://rdcrss.org/3pvg4tM or email elisabeth.grant@redcross.org to find out more about becoming a volunteer. The Red Cross needs willing volunteers to assist donors during blood drives. Blood continues to be in great demand as the pandemic has affected collection efforts. In addition to meeting critical blood demand, blood drives also test donor samples for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors with antibodies may then donate their plasma, which is used as a treatment for people actively fighting COVID-19.
Girl Scout Cookies
Area Girl Scouts have begun their annual cookie sales with new ways to get them during the pandemic. Some masked girls will still go door-to-door in their neighborhoods and they will offer cookies via drive-through events and at some retailers starting Jan. 22. Supporters also may use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply or call 800-284-4475. Pitt County this year also is a pilot county for sales via the Grubhub app. Locals can participate in Operation Cookie Drop which sends cookies to members of the military from North Carolina serving worldwide as well as people in area hospitals. There are nine varieties including a gluten-free option. Boxes are $5 each.
Queen Anne’s Revenge
The Pitt County Historical Society is hosting a Zoom webinar featuring Kim Kenyon, senior conservator with the Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21. Kenyon will speak on “Recent Discoveries from the Queen Anne’s Revenge and La Concorde.” The webinar, although capped at 100 attendees, is open to the public at no charge. Registration in advance is required. Visit https://pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events for more information and to register.
Essay contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual youth essay contest. The contest asks participants to compose a 700- to 800-word essay on the 2020-21 topic of “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism.” which is the topic for the 2020-21 School Year. The contest is open to youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2020; who are educated in Pitt County; and have not graduated from high school or the equivalent and are not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age. The local winner will be entered in the N.C. East Optimist District contest. The district contest winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International Foundation. Applications are due Feb. 1. Additional information available at www.greenvilleoptimists.org or contact Pamela Franks at (252) 814-7794 or email: entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Scouting for Food
Area Boy Scouts will participate in the annual food drive, Scouting for Food, next month. Members of the East Carolina Council’s 20-county area will distribute door hangers Feb. 6 to promote the event. Residents of homes where hangers are placed are invited to fill a bag with non-perishable food items and leave it on their front porch by 9 a.m. Feb. 13. Scouts will return to the neighborhoods that day to collect the items and transport them to local food banks. For more information, call 522-1521.
Energy assistance
Households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program at www.epass.nc.gov through March 31. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The seasonal program provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance for information.
Crisis intervention
Households can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program online at www.epass.nc.gov through June 30. Applicants also may call the county Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at DSS. The year-round program assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. Visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Traffic safety grants
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will accept grant applications to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roadways through Jan. 31. Grants are open to nonprofit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other groups proposing data-driven projects that advance traffic safety. They are awarded for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2021. In previous years over 100 grants between $20,000 and $1 million have been awarded for projects that work to reduce impaired driving, encourage seat belt use; reduce speed-related fatalities, promote pedestrian and bicycle safety, advance motorcycle safety, promote child safety seats, and address related initiatives. Learn more on the Connect NCDOT Website or call 919-814-3650.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
- Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cost is $5.
- Caregiver burnout screening, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 2.
- Beginning wood carving class 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9. Cost is $35 and includes all necessary supplies.
- Watercolor Class for beginners through intermediate level 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 30. Cost: $60.
- Virtual dementia tour 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Appointments last approximately 20 minutes.
- Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 9. Drop-ins welcome.
- Road to Resources: If You Can’t Drive a Stove, You Can’t Drive a Car, Coping with mobility issues while retaining independence, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 3-4 p.m.
- Gardening Class: Stay Sharp — Care and Maintenance of Garden Tools, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
- Physical therapy screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Feb. 18. Drop-ins welcome.
- Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 23. Drop-ins welcome.
- Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Cost is $5.
- Trip to Pennsylvania Dutch country, April 20-22. Call 752-1717, x205 for information.
- Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11, 2021. Price starts at $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
- Are you over 60 and in need of incontinence supplies? Call the Council on Aging at 752-1717 for more information.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. Pitt County Health Department is not offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other testing opitons Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place. CVS pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Visit cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
School meals
Pitt County Schools’ curbside meals are free to ages 1 to 18 from Mondays-Fridays. Pickup sites and hours include: Wintergreen Intermediate (9:50-10:35 a.m.); Grifton, Ridgewood and South Greenville (10-10:45 a.m.); Ayden Elementary (10-11 a.m.); Wellcome (11 a.m.-noon); Chicod, (12:30-1 p.m.); A.G. Cox and E.B. Aycock (12:30-1:30 p.m.); and Farmville Middle (1-1:30 p.m.). Wintergreen and A.G. Cox also have pickup times from 5-6:30 p.m. for the weekday meals. Weekend meals are available Saturdays at the times above at A.G. Cox, Farmville, Wellcome and Wintergreen. Meals can only be distributed once per day per child at any site. Anyone can pick up curbside meals for children provided that they have the children or a meal card with them. Meal cards are available on request at the above sites. Bus delivery of meals is an option during virtual learning, but reservations are required by 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for more information.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only through April. Summer hours will resume in May.
Pre-diabetes education
Pre-diabetes classes, originally offered at the Pitt County Senior Center on County Home Road, are now being offered via Zoom due to COVID-19. Classes are offered from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Call Lydia Best at 714-7454 to enroll.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
Health insurance aid
Has COVID-19 caused you to lose your insurance? Have you lost your insurance for another reason? If so, Greene County Health Care might be able to help. Residents may qualify for help under a special enrollment period of the HealthCare Marketplace, part of the Affordable Care Act. Under the Act, people who lose their insurance — due to COVID-19, for example — may qualify for coverage. Applications must be filed within 60 days of losing coverage. Applicants may also qualify for a tax credit, depending on household income and family size. Greene County Health Care has certified enrollment specialists on staff in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties. The agency offers Saturday, Sunday and weekend appointments as well. The service is free, regardless of whether or not you are a patient. Call 252-531-8200 today to speak with a certified enrollment specialist.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Food safety
The food safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. All items are peer-reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.