BIRTHDAYS
July 1: Chris Dawson, Bob Deans, Brandon Stancil, Robb Talton, Bryan Andrews, Linwood Mercer
July 2: Doris Jones, Nancy Letchworth, Lashawnda May, Tony Oakley, Angie Shirley, Shaun Allen, Arthur Spikes
July 3: Shelby Bryan, Jessica Lang, Magie Tripp,
July 4: Shirley Davis, Benjamin Dixon, Linda Gibson, Dines G. Patel, Melissa Reel, Kristin Frazier, Melvin Mercer, Trinasia Barrett
July 5: Pat Braswell, Chad Evans, Susan Farrior, Arlene M. Wilder
July 6: Xoie London Banett, Andrew Cook, Zachary Phillip Evans, Beth Norville, Aarika Brock
July 7: Ferd Satterthwaite Jr., Clark Nolen, Melissa Owens, Christopher Walston, Don Dixon, RaShawn Jarel Harper, Jamal Maurice Reid, Jr.
ANNIVERSARIES
July 1: Darlene and Bryan Andrews
July 2: Elaine and Robby Joyner, Helen and Milton Reel, Joe and Cathy Pietro
July 3: Nancy and Jimmy Brann, Mr. and Mrs. Randolph Moore, Larry and Margaret Hoots
July 5: Lorraine and Kindall Moore, Larry and Margaret Hoots
July 6: Karen and Bud Avery
July 7: Mr. and Mrs. Greg Oakley
Please email new listings and revisions to dwilliams@ncweeklies.com.