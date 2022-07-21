Birthdays
July 21: Austin Eastwood, Ricky Ellis, Jeffrey Shirley, Michael Starling, Donald M. Gay, Junior Cayton, Samuel Blount
Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 95F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 10:02 am
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
July 22: Gene Stancil, Alton Ray Cayton Jr., Alex Lambert
July 23: Sarah Lang, Laura N. Worley
July 24: Darnell Bagley, Connie Robinson, Steven Smith, Tunisha Didly
July 25: Neal Cargile, Kristopher R. Bell, Avery Scott Johnson
July 26: Ronnie Bass, Carl Blackwood, Deane Ferrell, William A. “Bill” Fisher, Estelle Hobgood, Frank Powell, Natalie J. Nuffer, Edward Earl Davis, Curtis Barnes
July 27: Ronnie Carter, Erlene Fleming, Jerri Jones, Betsy Marengo, Clarence H. Moye III, Bob Skinner, Matthew L. Smith, Scott Johnson, Joseph Taylor
Anniversaries
July 21: Josie and Mike Baker
July 23: Clara and Carl Blackwood
July 24: Christine and Beasley Everette
July 27: Dorothy and Stacey Barrett Sr.
Please send new entries and updates to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.
