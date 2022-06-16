June 16 Birthdays and Anniversaries Jun 16, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BirthdaysJune 16: Mable Bowen, Betsy SmithJune 17: Stan Harmon, Jackie DrakeJune 18: Becky M. Avery, Sarah Marshall, Kevin WainwrightJune 19: Barry Anderson, Owen Joyner, Josh Peaden, Kay Taylor, Pauline Whitley, Michael D. Berry, Madie ShacklefordJune 20: Nancy TrippJune 21: Zoei Fulford, Christina MooreAnniversariesJune 16: Beth and Chester Ray NorvilleJune 17: Mr. and Mrs. Chris DavisJune 18: Pattie and Steve Cobb, Mr. and Mrs. Steve Tugwell Sr., Geraldine and Leland BagleyJune 19: Barbara and Mark OwensJune 20: Mr. and Mrs. Bill Davis, Janie and Jimmy MayJune 21: Mr. and Mrs. Kirby Bell Jr., Joyce and Richard Bundy, Patricia and John Avery Jr.Please send updates and additions to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesGreene County budget raises employee salaries to be competitiveAyden considers 35 percent increase for water, sewer ratesNew principal named for Ayden ElementaryCouple bringing hardware store to AydenPitt County board signs off on budget, may increase sheriff's allocation laterWalstonburg hosts Proud to be an American DayHigh school graduation ceremonies continue through June 11‘We’re just happy for each other’: Twins finish first and second at South Central High SchoolLocal lawmakers mixed on medical cannabis billMost Pitt County Schools' graduates plan to continue education ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.