Birthdays

June 23: Ivory Ellis, Sam Newton

June 25: Quintaye Reid

June 26: Evangeline Dupree, Kenneth Joyner Sr., Ashlee White, Dixie King

June 27: Bennie Newton

June 28: Yvonne Allen, Ashlee Langston, Steve Simonds

June 29: Wayne Dail, Nancy Evans, Etsil Mason, Christopher S. Matthews, Robin Moore, Katie Strong, Angie Tugwell

Anniversaries

June 24: Donna and Steve Ellis

June 25: Lucy and Tommy Brady, Marsha and Scott Evans, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Jones Jr.

June 26: Rebecca and Neal Barrow

June 27: Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lancaster

June 28: Gwen and Bobby Skinner

June 29: Betty and Donnie Langston, Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Murphrey, Sue and Vance Taylor

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.