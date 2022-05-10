Lenoir Community College Student Government Association President Kaley Smith of Farmville has been named the Gov. Robert Scott Leadership Award recipient, one of the Great 58 in the North Carolina Community College System.
The North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents created the award to highlight outstanding curriculum student leadership and service. Gov. Scott served as North Carolina’s chief executive from 1968-1972 and was president of the North Carolina Community College System for 12 years from 1983-1995.
Smith exhibits outstanding leadership abilities by mentoring others and is dedicated, dependable, honest, and a hard worker, a news release from LCC said.
As the SGA president, Smith sits as an ex officio member on the Board of Trustees. She is a recipient of the President of the SGA, Greene County Merit Scholarships, and the LCC Guarantee Scholarship, which invests in high-achieving students.
While she works at the college as a work-study student in the Distance Education Department, Smith also volunteers to help with athletic events on campus in her free time. She is an active member of Ballards Crossroads Baptist Church, where she is involved in helping families during the holidays, playing back-up piano for the church choir, and assisting elderly churchgoers in times of need.
She plans to graduate with an associate in science degree this summer and transfer to N.C. State University in the fall to study animal science with plans to attend veterinary school at NCSU after completing her four-year degree.
“Lenoir Community College has provided me an excellent education and has helped prepare me for future educational endeavors,” Smith said. “LCC cares about its students, and I am so grateful for all the support from the staff and faculty at the college.”