FOUNTAIN — Fountain Rural Fire Association Chief Jonathan Landen has been named the North Carolina State Firefighters’ Association Fireman of the Year.
Landen was honored for his achievement on Aug. 14 during the NCSFA’s 134th annual meeting and annual banquet, held at the Raleigh Convention Center.
“I was surprised. It was very humbling to receive it,” Landen said.
Landen has been involved with fire services since he was 16 years old, when he began volunteering with the Fountain Rural Fire Association.
With time and dedication, he has worked his way through the ranks in the Fountain association, where he now serves as chief.
Landen is responsible for all the association’s safety at fire calls and training. He is also responsible for the upkeep of equipment and apparatuses.
Since becoming chief, Landen has worked to improve the department’s Insurance Services Offices, or ISO, rating and continues to advocate for the Association’s junior member program.
This program seeks out high school students age 16 or older who have an interest in becoming firefighters.
Landen also has volunteered with the Farmville Fire Department for 14 years.
“I enjoy giving back to the community and giving back in a time of need,” Landen said.
It was his dedication to service that inspired his fellow Fountain firefighters to nominate Landen for the Pitt County Fire Association’s Firefighter of the Year. Landen received that award in April.
“I’m thankful for all the firefighters in Fountain and Farmville for their support. No one person can do it themselves,” Landen said.
“It’s a team effort.”