Landon Morris of Farmville has achieved the rank Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Boy Scouting.
He was honored at a ceremony April 25 at Farmville Presbyterian Church.
Since its inception in 1911, the rank of Eagle Scout has been attained by about 5 percent of Scouts.
A member of Farmville’s Troop 25, Landon began Scouting as a Cub Scout and is a previous recipient of the Order of the Arrow.
He also achieved his aviation badge, which is among 21 merit badges a Scout must earn before qualifying as an Eagle Scout.
For his Eagle project, Landon completed three above-ground gardens and two work benches for Farmville Central High School, where he graduated in 2020.
The son of Jay and Stephanie Morris of Farmville, Landon is a student at Pitt Community College.