Eagle Scout Landon Morris of Farmville with his parents, Jay and Stephanie Morris.

Landon Morris of Farmville has achieved the rank Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Boy Scouting.

He was honored at a ceremony April 25 at Farmville Presbyterian Church.

Since its inception in 1911, the rank of Eagle Scout has been attained by about 5 percent of Scouts.

A member of Farmville’s Troop 25, Landon began Scouting as a Cub Scout and is a previous recipient of the Order of the Arrow.

He also achieved his aviation badge, which is among 21 merit badges a Scout must earn before qualifying as an Eagle Scout.

For his Eagle project, Landon completed three above-ground gardens and two work benches for Farmville Central High School, where he graduated in 2020.

The son of Jay and Stephanie Morris of Farmville, Landon is a student at Pitt Community College.

