LCC nursing graduates, from left are, front row, are Brittany Leenay Best of La Grange, Aaliyah Shanice Wade of La Grange, Ellen Gayle Gonzalez of Swansboro, Madison Emily Heath of Pink Hill, Maria Guadalupe Uriarte Gomez of Kinston, Allison Hill Blizzard of Mt. Olive. Second row, Sarah Nichole Carter of Kinston, Racheal Rogers of Kinston, Haley Renee Sykes of Kinston, Rainey Crews of Kinston, Chardonnay Gleniece King of Kinston, Chelsea Hodges Sutton of La Grange, and Taylor Brooks Jackson of La Grange. Third Row, Charmaine Hansel of Kinston, Emma Miller Pridgen of Hubert, Allison Nicole Shackelford of Snow Hill, Adrienne Rogers of Kinston, Kimberly Porzio of Richlands, and Brittany Ann Crowe of Greenville. Fourth row, Hannah Elizabeth Lassiter of Kinston, Samantha Foltz of New Bern, Sarah Kaitlyn Katzenberger of Kinston, Denise Chatman of Kinston, and Amanda Cooper of Greenville. Fifth row, Jordan Anderson Welch of La Grange, Lisa Perry Satterfield of Snow Hill, Paul Anthony Turner III of Kinston, Kenneth Grant Carrasquillo of Grifton, and Dylan Potter of Snow Hill. Not pictured is Ethan Koslowski of New Bern.
Radiography graduates include from left Olivia Grace Rhodes of Trenton, Chloe Willaford of Richlands, Kailey Rouse of Goldsboro, Grace Anne Brownlee of Kinston, Tanner Leigh West of Sandford, Brooke Dannar of Walstonburg, Jordan Jones of Mount Olive, and Mariela Matul Puac of Mount Olive.
LCC electroneurodiagnostic graduates include, front from left, Kennedy Michelle Woods of Goldsboro, Mackenzie Fountain of Richlands, Hailey Danielle Alcock of Kinston, Leteia Moye of Greenville and Caroline Grace Russ of Wallace. Back from left are Denieta Styles of Winterville, Mary Elizabeth Barnicle of New Bern and Lakeiwa Shanelle Outlaw of La Grange.
Lenoir Community College Health Sciences and Nursing Department recently held its pinning ceremony for programs including electroneurodiagnostic technology, medical assisting, polysomnography, radiography and associate in nursing degrees.
Denieta Styles of Winterville will graduate from the electroneurodiagnostic program; Brooke Dannar of Walstonburg will graduate from radiology; and Grant Carrasquillo of Grifton and Allison Nicole Shackelford, Lisa Perry Satterfield and Dylan Potter of Snow Hill received their associate degree in nursing.
The college held its graduation ceremony on May 5 on campus in Kinston. Visit this story on thestandardenc.com for photos of all the health sciences graduates.