Lenoir Community College Health Sciences and Nursing Department recently held its pinning ceremony for programs including electroneurodiagnostic technology, medical assisting, polysomnography, radiography and associate in nursing degrees.

Denieta Styles of Winterville will graduate from the electroneurodiagnostic program; Brooke Dannar of Walstonburg will graduate from radiology; and Grant Carrasquillo of Grifton and Allison Nicole Shackelford, Lisa Perry Satterfield and Dylan Potter of Snow Hill received their associate degree in nursing.

The college held its graduation ceremony on May 5 on campus in Kinston. Visit this story on thestandardenc.com for photos of all the health sciences graduates.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.