Greene Early College students Dorien Sutton and Madia Harris have been named to Lenoir Community College fall president's list.To be included, a student must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester hours in upper level classes and achieved a 4.0 GPA.Nathan Vandiford and Jesse Valdez-Flores have been named to the dean's list.To receive this distinction, a student must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester hours and achieved a grade point average from 3.25 to 3.99.