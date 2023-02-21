El Centro Hispano

Pilar Rocha-Goldberg, president and CEO of El Centro Hispano, center, chats with John Paul Black, senior vce president of Workforce Development and Student Services at Lenoir Community College on Feb. 16.

Leaders of the latino advocacy group El Centro Hispano visited Lenoir Community College last week to discuss how the college can better serve the regions Hispanic population.

El Centro Hispano is based in the Triangle and is the largest Latino-led/Latino-serving organization in the state, a college news release said. The organization has been working with and on behalf of the Hispanic/Latino community since 1992.

