Pilar Rocha-Goldberg, president and CEO of El Centro Hispano, center, chats with John Paul Black, senior vce president of Workforce Development and Student Services at Lenoir Community College on Feb. 16.
Leaders of the latino advocacy group El Centro Hispano visited Lenoir Community College last week to discuss how the college can better serve the regions Hispanic population.
El Centro Hispano is based in the Triangle and is the largest Latino-led/Latino-serving organization in the state, a college news release said. The organization has been working with and on behalf of the Hispanic/Latino community since 1992.
“We had a great and productive time learning from each other and discussing ideas to work together to better serve our Hispanic/Latino/Latinx students and their community,” said LCC Workforce Development and Latino Programs Associate Dean Carlos Cotto.
The mission of El Centro Hispano is to work to strengthen the community, build bridges, and advocate for equity and inclusion, LCC’s release said. The organization’s mission is to strengthen and advance people in North Carolina and beyond.
The group on Thursday toured the facilities at LCC, and shared stories and experiences, the release said.
“Our most sincere gratitude to Pilar Rocha-Goldberg, president and CEO of El Centro Hispano, and the members of her staff for such a great visit and conversation,” said LCC’s Workforce Development Coordinator Prudencio Martinez.
“We are excited about starting a conversation with El Centro Hispano to expand educational opportunities for the Hispanic/Latino/Latinx communities we serve.”