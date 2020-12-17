The COVID-19 pandemic has overshadowed many things this past year. We have seen festivals in our communities and needed fundraising events cancelled.
The pandemic has negatively affected small businesses, employees of those businesses, students, and the elderly. Even with more people wearing masks today, we are seeing a rise in cases.
What we need today is a vision of a brighter future that we are not getting from our leaders, or many of our leaders.
I refer back to a speech I made in 2014 before those at the 40h annual Ayden Collard Festival. I was honored and humbled to have been selected to serve as the festival’s Grand Marshall. I am not a speech maker but that happened to be one of the duties of the day, besides riding up front in the annual parade.
I use some of what I said then today because it offered many of the things we need to get back to in our part of the world.
Most of us are convinced of the seriousness of COVID-19 and many of us are just as convinced that we cannot stop living our lives and hide from it. Yet, in America today, and probably in many of our small communities, we are a fifty-fifty country. We cannot agree on anything. We are deadlocked. We fight one another.
Yet, in Ayden — and in other communities like Grifton and Farmville that have longtime festivals — the Ayden Collard festival has been a fixture for 46 years or about 35 percent of Ayden’s life. It became an incorporated town in 1891. Think about it.
The Collard Festival — and other festivals — have been an integral part of supplying the communities with an event that people from all over the area, across the state and from other states — come to enjoy several days of family entertainment. Yet the festivals had to cancel their events this year.
These community events have served for so long for several reasons. People thought out of the box. People worked together. Volunteers were dedicated, determined and cooperative. People had the attitude that “the show must go on,” and it did in every case.
In Ayden, thinking out of the box occurred when, in 1984 the festival published a poetry book with the aid of ECU professors Alex Albright and Luke Whisnant. It was titled, “Leaves of Greens: The Collard Poems.” Poems from all over the world were mailed in an effort to be accepted for inclusion in the book. It was a sensation and brought more notoriety to the festival.
Two people were responsible for setting the Collard Festival on its course: the late Willis Manning and Lois Theuring. They were from different backgrounds.
Manning was a southern gentleman and Theuring was a northern transplant and freelance writer who hated collards. Yet, she became the first festival chairman when Manning challenged her to lead the event.
Back in 2012 when Our State Magazine ran a story about the festival, Theuring commented on the story by saying she still hated collards.
They were two different people from two different backgrounds. But, it is what they shared in common that remains important today. It was their desire to do something good for the community in which they lived. They were able to cooperatively bring many other volunteers together to make the first festival in 1975 a resounding success.
It is the volunteers that have kept this festival — and festivals in many other communities — alive and well. I could name many of them, and did on stage in 2014, but it’s really all about true volunteerism: putting a community and others before self.
The faces of volunteers change from year to year, but the work they do does not. When one steps away, another volunteer steps up to keep an event moving on in perpetuity. The efforts of volunteers inspire others and sets an example for youth to follow.
In high school my teachers taught us to be honorable, to be persistent, to persevere and to give back to our communities. We were taught to leave our community and world in a better condition that we found it. We were taught to be involved, and not be on the sideline. Then we were taught English, math and science because they had our attention.
I have been fortunate to watch many volunteers in our communities do many great things, from leading United Way drives to raising money for cancer and putting on events that benefit the citizenry. I have loved seeing the sparkle in their eyes because of their joy in giving back to others.
Today, I encourage every volunteer to pick up where we left off last March — before COVID-19 — and begin to think how we can give back and ignite our communities post COVID-19.
The vaccine is coming. Sooner rather than later. Let’s pray for good health, future festivals and a life measured in doing good for others.