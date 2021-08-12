AYDEN — Partnering with Ayden Parks and Recreation, Trillium Health Resources hosted a “Let’s Play Together” event on July 31 at the Ayden District Park.
The event was designed as part of Trillium’s new One Community Initiative that began in April.
The initiative focuses on addressing health disparities in communities that may be marginalized or experience health disparity issues, said Cindy Ehlers, executive vice president at Trillium.
“This program is an outreach and awareness program … “Some folks may not be able to access the health care system in Greenville or may not realize they have a condition (like depression or substance abuse) that needs to be treated.” Ehlers said.
“We’re trying to reach out in the communities where people have less access to understand that and get them the best help they need to get the best outcome in life.”
While raising awareness, Saturday’s event served as a way to create and promote a secondary initiative with the One Community program.
“(We are) creating an accepting environment for people with autism or intellectual disabilities or physical disabilities,” Ehlers said.
With its handicap-accessible splash pad, swings, walking trails and tandem swings, Ayden’s District Park provided an ideal location to host the free community event, she said.
“At playgrounds, kids can be kids. They don’t have to have those sorts of labels,” Ehlers said.
The event included free food, superhero appearances, face painting, crafts, a water slide and a bounce house It was free for the public to attend.
This is just one of the all-inclusive events Trillium plans to offer, Ehlers said.