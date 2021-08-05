The Greene County Public Library takes pride in being a community center that provides for our patrons in both educational and recreational ways. As we are an institution that deeply values learning, we aim to not only steer our community in a forward-thinking direction, but also celebrate our local history.
We want to help our community learn about their history by providing programming and opportunities that explores it, which in turn prepares them to pursue their best futures. Here are some events that we have planned during the month of August.
- For the first time, we will be offering an introductory genealogy class! This class will be tailored for adults and will be held in our conference room on Wednesdays, Aug. 11, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25.
Jennifer Daugherty, the North Carolina Collection librarian at East Carolina University, will lead this class. She will discuss the terminology that is unique to the science, how to best perform searches and how to best expand on those skills after becoming familiar with the basics.
She also will focus on how to use specialized collections, particularly the North Carolina Collection, located within the Joyner Library at ECU.
Registration is not required to attend this class, but seating will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
- We also will offer a presentation led by two very special guest speakers. Mike Anderson, the director of the Greene County Recreation Department, and James “Rabbit” Fulghum, N.C. Sports Hall of Famer and retired Greene County Public Schools Athletic Director, will lead a presentation entitled “Baseball in Greene County.”
They will discuss the history of baseball in our local schools and their own professional and personal experience with the sport. We recognize the popularity of baseball here in our county, and we are excited to have the opportunity for Mr. Anderson and Coach Fulghum to educate us on its awesome local history. This presentation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in our conference room. Registration is not required, but seating will be available on a first-come basis.
- We would also like to announce that we are in the process of seeking donations for our local history reference collection. We would love to collect any books that our patrons are willing to share that are directly related to Greene, Lenoir or Pitt county history, whether they are city directories, genealogy books, business histories, Native American tribal histories, military records or books on historical events.
If you have any donations you would like to us to consider adding to our collection, feel free to bring them by and drop them off at our circulation desk. If you need help carrying them in, don’t worry; one of our staff members will assist you.
If you would like to discuss the details of a particular book (or book collection), email cnelson@neuselibrary.org or call us at 747-3437 and ask for Chris Nelson.
We look forward to seeing and hearing from you all in the weeks to come! If you have any questions, feel free to call us at 747-3437 or email us at greeneco@neuselibrary.org.