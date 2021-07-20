FOUNTAIN — A project to improve Fountain’s water infrastructure received a boost as the Board of Commissioners voted to accept a loan for more water line replacements.
The 2019 project is a continuation of the town’s 2016 water improvement effort, which replaced a number of old galvanized water lines in the town.
To expand the scope of work, the town applied for funds from the Division of Water Infrastructure and was awarded a total of $496,000.
Areas where lines will be replaced include West Smith Street from N.C. 258 to Lynch Street, from Lynch Street to Lang Street and a portion of N.C. 222.
The loan is available at zero percent interest over 20 years.
Mayor Pro-tem Doris Edwards made a motion to accept the loan and it was seconded by Commissioner Kathy Parker.
In other action, the board:
- Approved the acceptance of $136,000 in American Rescue Funds. The federal funding comes as part of a COVID-19 relief package and will be disbursed over two years. The funding requires the town to follow particular guidelines for its use.
- Discussed repairs needed at the town’s community building. The structure is in need of pressure washing and repainting. Indoors aesthetic repairs are also needed, according to Edwards.
Edwards suggested purchasing a tiered shelf for the women’s restroom, which also houses cleaning products and other small storage items. A curtain also is needed for the kitchen.
- Approved June Nineteenth as a federal paid holiday.
- Announced National Night Out will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Shirley Mitchell Park.