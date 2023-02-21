Two state representatives have introduced a bill that would allow the county’s public schools to start the next school year earlier than current North Carolina law allows.
Reps. Gloristine Brown and Timothy Reeder filed House Bill 129: School Calendar Flexibility/Pitt County on Feb. 16 in response to a request from Pitt County Schools. Brown and Reeder also co-sponsored House Bill 86 to provide statewide calendar flexibility.
“When an overwhelming majority of my constituents ask for their county school system to adjust the school calendar to meet their local needs, I believe that request should be granted,” Brown said. “Furthermore, it’s been clear by a number of my Democratic and Republican colleagues that they, too, support this flexibility.”
The Pitt County Board of Education on Feb. 6 approved a 2023-24 academic calendar with an Aug. 28 start date, despite the fact that the majority of parents surveyed indicated they favored an Aug. 16 start.
School board members said they felt compelled to vote for the late-start calendar to comply with state law, which requires traditional public schools to begin no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said earlier this month that even if legislators were successful in getting a bill approved that would allow local flexibility, it might be too late to make a change for the 2023-24 school year.
Lenker has previously said that an earlier school start date would benefit students by allowing them to end the first semester and take exams before December’s holiday break. In addition, the earlier calendar option would more closely align with the beginning of the semester at Pitt Community College, benefiting high school students who are enrolled at both.
The bill was read on the House floor Feb. 16 and referred to the Committee on Education-K-12.
Greene County Schools’ calendar also has a later start date of Aug. 28.