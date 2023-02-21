Two state representatives have introduced a bill that would allow the county’s public schools to start the next school year earlier than current North Carolina law allows.

Reps. Gloristine Brown and Timothy Reeder filed House Bill 129: School Calendar Flexibility/Pitt County on Feb. 16 in response to a request from Pitt County Schools. Brown and Reeder also co-sponsored House Bill 86 to provide statewide calendar flexibility.

