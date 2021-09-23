Do you recognize the man in this photograph? If you do, call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and include your name and town, or post your information on our Facebook page. Search The Standard Newspaper and “like” us to share.
Christie Albritton Collins called to say she was the second person to the left in the front row of the Sept. 16 Looking Back photo, but she had no recollection of it ever being taken. If you remember, call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, to fill us in and include your name and town, or post your information on our Facebook page.
Sallie Eason of Farmville called to say that First Christian Church minister Jack Daniels in on the left and Bobbi Dean Wheeles is on the right in the Sept. 9 Looking Back.