Do you recognize anyone in this photograph? If you do, call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and include your name and town, or post your answers on our Facebook page. Search The Standard Newspaper and “like” us to share your information.

No one was able to identify the young man in last week’s Looking Back photo. Call us or leave a post on our Facebook page if you know who he is.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.