Rebecca Thomas of Farmville called in and identified the people in the Jan. 21 Looking Back as members of the H.B. Sugg School chorus. Front from left: Tiffany Joyner, Kendrick Gay, Robin Tyson, Tasha Willaby, Mrs. Phyliss Roberts. Second row fourth and fifth from left: Amanda Howeel, Erika Pierce. Third row on the left: Bradley Boberg. Third row, fourth and fifth from left: Lindsey Jessup and Amy Mozingo. Fourth row from left: Christian Thomas, Omar Campbell Jessica Avery Jennifer Walston. Last row on the left, Tracy Tyson, and on the right, Haeven Peaden.