...Patchy Dense Fog this Morning...
Patchy dense fog will be possible through 9 am across parts of the
Eastern North Carolina coastal plain. Visibilities will drop to as
low as one quarter to one half a mile at times.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Prepare for sudden reductions in
visibility.
Do you recognize the woman in today’s Looking Back? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and leave a message to let us know who she is and include your name, town and phone number, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com.
Delores Spencer of Farmville emailed to identify herself in the May 20 Looking Back holding her son, Jason Spencer, now an officer with the Farmville Police Department. She had won a prize playing a game at the Big Star grocery store in Farmville.
No one reached us to identify anyone in last week’s Looking Back. Give us a call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and leave a message if you have any information, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com.
Do you recognize anyone or know what’s happening in today’s Looking Back? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and leave a message to let us know who they are and include your name, town and phone number, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com.
