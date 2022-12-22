...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected. The gale force winds will be preceded by
a period of southeast winds of 15 to 25 kt today.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Do you recognize anyone in this photograph? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, to let us know and include your name and town, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com or post your information on our Facebook page.
No one reached us to identify anyone in the Dec. 15 Looking Back. Give us a call or send us a note if you know who they are.
