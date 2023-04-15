Do you recognize the boys or know what’s happening in today’s Looking Back? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and leave a message to let us know who they are and include your name, town and phone number, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com.
Peggy Gaskins Haddock of Ayden called to identify the people in the April 8 looking back as Shae, Bernice, J.B. and Johnny McLawhorn of Greene County, from left. Greene County Commissioner Bennie Heath is on the right. J.B McLawhorn died last year, Gaskins said.
Do you recognize the boys or know what’s happening in today’s Looking Back? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and leave a message to let us know who they are and include your name, town and phone number, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com.
Peggy Gaskins Haddock of Ayden called to identify the people in the April 8 looking back as Shae, Bernice, J.B. and Johnny McLawhorn of Greene County, from left. Greene County Commissioner Bennie Heath is on the right. J.B McLawhorn died last year, Gaskins said.
Do you recognize anyone or know what’s happening in today’s Looking Back? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and leave a message to let us know who they are and include your name, town and phone number, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com.
Peggy Gaskins Haddock of Ayden called to identify the people in the April 8 looking back as Shae, Bernice, J.B. and Johnny McLawhorn of Greene County, from left. Greene County Commissioner Bennie Heath is on the right. J.B. McLawhorn died last year, Gaskins said.
No one reached us to identify any of the players in the XX Looking Back. Give us a call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and leave a message if you have more information, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com.