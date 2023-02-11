...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
No one reached us to identify the people in the Feb. 2 Looking Back. Give us a call or send us a note if you know who they are.
Do you recognize the man in this photograph? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, to let us know and include your name and town, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com or post your information on our Facebook page.
Photos by The Standard
No one reached us to identify the woman in the Feb. 2 Looking Back. Give us a call or send us a note if you know who she is.