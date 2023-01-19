Do you recognize the woman in this photograph? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, to let us know and include your name and town, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com or post your information on our Facebook page.
Randy Pollard of Farmville called about the Jan. 5 Looking Back. He said the men in the photo are from the Farmville Masonic Lodge 512 circa 1982. In front from left are William Wooten, Gene Beamon and Pollard. Bob Wheless is fourth from left in the back and Gury Barbee is on the far right. The lodge disbanded two years ago.
No one reached us to identify anyone in the Jan. 12 Looking Back. Give us a call or send us a note if you know who they are.
