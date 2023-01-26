...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Do you recognize the woman in this photograph? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, to let us know and include your name and town, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com or post your information on our Facebook page.
No one reached us to identify the woman in the Jan. 19 Looking Back. Give us a call or send us a note if you know who they are.
Dianna Sullivan of Snow Hill called to identify the man on the left as Burt Dixon in the Dec. 22 Looking Back.
