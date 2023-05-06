Karen Dixon of Snow Hill called to identify the men in the April 29 Looking Back. She said Ed Manning, right, is presenting Mount Cavalry student Eric Pope a scholarship from the Ruritan Club. Margaret Evans and Faye Warren also called to identify Mr. Manning.
Do you recognize anyone or know what’s happening in today’s Looking Back? Call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and leave a message to let us know who they are and include your name, town and phone number, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com.
No one reached us to identify any of the women in the April 22 Looking Back. Give us a call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and leave a message if you have more information, or email us at standardnews@ncweeklies.com.