Hyman

Hyman

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Friends and family of a U.S. Air Force serviceman from Greene County who was lost after he was killed in action in 1958 are planning a memorial service for him next month in Snow Hill.

Airman Second Class Hyman Joseph Lewis was a native and citizen of Greene County. He attended Greene County Training School.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.