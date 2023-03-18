...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to 9 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Friends and family of a U.S. Air Force serviceman from Greene County who was lost after he was killed in action in 1958 are planning a memorial service for him next month in Snow Hill.
Airman Second Class Hyman Joseph Lewis was a native and citizen of Greene County. He attended Greene County Training School.
Lewis was on a U.S. Air Force C-124 plane that crashed into the sea off the coast of Guam on Sept. 2, 1958. There were no survivors.
Lewis’ body was never recovered. Details surrounding the crash were sketchy at the time and never fully revealed, according to an announcement about the service.
Sixty-five years later, with support from the Taylor-Swinson Cemetery Association, the family will hold a memorial service for Airman Lewis. It will begin promptly at 10 a.m. on April 22 at Invitation AME Zion Church in Snow Hill.
The church is located at 2156 Griffin Road, Snow Hill. The family welcomes the attendance of friends and the community.