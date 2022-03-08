March 10 Birthdays and Anniversaries Mar 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BIRTHDAYSMarch 10: Bill Flowers, William Mercer, Michelle Nichols, Mary Smith, Ches Tyson, Betsey WindhamMarch 11: Steve Ellis, Bettina Jernigan, Geraldine Bagley, Frankie Edwards, Linda MercerMarch 12: Angela Barrett, Louise J. Eakes, Faiguni D. Patel, Pat Sumrell, Tyler Gay SatterthwaiteMarch 13: Mamie L. Barrett, Angie Creech, Thomas Tyson, Wendy H. Ellis, Ashli Garris, Patti Talton, Shea White, Reggie Higgins, Princess NorvilleMarch 14: Elizabeth Hopkins, Merle RichardsonMarch 15: Mike Dunn, Betty Langston, Dot Letchworth, Erica Pierce, Jessica Whitley, Caroline Smith DickensMarch 16: Martha Wilson, Sallie "Goodie" Edwards, Nora Lee Forbes, Nancy Moore, Flo J. CherryANNIVERSARIESMarch 11: Mr. and Mrs. Edward Earl DavisMarch 12: Lori and Doyle ThigpenMarch 14: Bonnie and Bryan Joyner, Freddy and Phyllis WainwrightMarch 15: Gwanda and John MatthewsMarch 16: Angela and Ricky EllisPlease email new entries and updates to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Matthews Bonnie Freddy Anniversary Angela Barrett Update Edward Earl Davis Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesFormer principal appears in court on charge she provided meds to police sergeantGreene County board approves purchase of ambulanceHalf the fun of antique shopping is never buying muchTiebreakers celebrates Winterville location with ribbon-cutting ceremonyGreene County teachers will receive bonuses on next paycheckPitt County Schools considering altering dress codeFish stew a favorite in Grifton: Shad excitement felt at fundraiserWinterville Council presented 2022-2023 projects at Vision-Setting MeetingGreene County Schools superintendent announces retirementGreene County unveils new Operations Center ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.