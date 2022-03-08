BIRTHDAYS

March 10: Bill Flowers, William Mercer, Michelle Nichols, Mary Smith, Ches Tyson, Betsey Windham

March 11: Steve Ellis, Bettina Jernigan, Geraldine Bagley, Frankie Edwards, Linda Mercer

March 12: Angela Barrett, Louise J. Eakes, Faiguni D. Patel, Pat Sumrell, Tyler Gay Satterthwaite

March 13: Mamie L. Barrett, Angie Creech, Thomas Tyson, Wendy H. Ellis, Ashli Garris, Patti Talton, Shea White, Reggie Higgins, Princess Norville

March 14: Elizabeth Hopkins, Merle Richardson

March 15: Mike Dunn, Betty Langston, Dot Letchworth, Erica Pierce, Jessica Whitley, Caroline Smith Dickens

March 16: Martha Wilson, Sallie "Goodie" Edwards, Nora Lee Forbes, Nancy Moore, Flo J. Cherry

ANNIVERSARIES

March 11: Mr. and Mrs. Edward Earl Davis

March 12: Lori and Doyle Thigpen

March 14: Bonnie and Bryan Joyner, Freddy and Phyllis Wainwright

March 15: Gwanda and John Matthews

March 16: Angela and Ricky Ellis

Please email new entries and updates to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.