March 24 Birthdays and Anniversaries Mar 24, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BirthdaysMarch 24: Margaret Hobgood, Ellsie Wayne Ellis, Bree EasonMarch 25: Mike Windham, Jack FarriorMarch 27: B. J. Allen, Jr.March 29: Robert Edwards, George Hathaway, Allison Lancaster, Allie R. May, Calvin D. FieldsMarch 30: Anna Belle Blalock, Sidney Davis, Suzanne Edwards, Ann May, Eddy M. Nichols, Michelle WindhamAnniversariesThere were no anniversaries to include this week.Please send new entries and updates to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesFormer principal appears in court on charge she provided meds to police sergeantFriends recognize Senior Center's SmithWebsite ranks Winterville fourth safest city in the stateTeens to participate in Distinguished Young Women programN.C. Democrats continue rural tour in AydenAfter milestone success, hiring woes could bring end to spay-neuter programFour GOP hopefuls at forum make case for 1st DistrictHappenings: Events, activities and community announcementsAyden board approves purchase of new fire truckTeachers could end the year with bigger paychecks: School board considering more than $5 million in supplements, bonuses (copy) ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.