BirthdaysMarch 31: Lady Britt Aycock, Stacy Baker, Yvonne Nichols, George Tyler, John W. SpruillApril 1: Bonnie Brumbeloe, Jamel Edwards, Brenda Elks, Cindy Maynard, Ryan Shirley, Mary Casey Cheek, Walter Lee GayApril 2: Ethel Bams, Lily AguirreApril 3: Susan HarrellApril 4: Wiley MayoApril 5: Aldine SmithApril 6: Margaret H. Bell, Brenda Joyner, Billy Lewis, Suellen Monk, Gwen Skinner, Scott Walston, Marsha DunnAnniversariesApril 1: Dayana and Michael MooreApril 3: Cathy and Steve Holmes