May 12 Birthdays and Anniversaries

BIRTHDAYSMay 12: Margaret Brown, Chet Norville, Gary Robinson, John C. Stephen, Karen Peaden, Jessica Wetherington, Brenda Harris, Joyce Jones, Douglas Joyner,May 13: Darlene Andrews, Morgan LambertMay 14: Little Kent Joyner, James Smith, Ping Gay, Kesha BarrettMay 15: Junior EveretteMay 16: Melvin EllisMay 17: Alexis Smith, Sandy SatterthwaiteMay 18: Kerri Braswell, Lee Cash, Charles May, Eric Jefferson Pierce, Nequita Bynum, Linda Edwards Jones, Margaret StridickANNIVERSARIESMay 12: Michael and Margaret StridickMay 14: Mr. and Mrs. Robbie LangstonMay 15: Linda and Bobby HodgeMay 17: Rene and Bill McMillenMay 18: Jorja and Gary Robinson