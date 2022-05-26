May 26 Birthdays and Anniversaries May 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BirthdaysMay 26: Justin Crosier, Sandra May, Macey S. HillMay 27: Walena G. Bell,Brenda DeWitt, Brian Ellis, Michael Fulford, Kelly Lewis, Bobbie Nichols, Samuel Strickland, Margaret W. Hoots, Jennifer LancasterMay 28: Eloise Carraway, Crystal Leigh Dunn, Donna Ellis, Bobby Allen Wooten, Elijah ShacklefordMay 29: Lou MooreMay 30: Ron Douglas Briddges, Johnnie Briley, Susan Cutler, Tony Dobbs, Greg MayMay 31: Mike Baker, Lauren Brock, Mark Edmondson, Brad Flowers, Donnie Phelps, Allen TysonJune 1: Paul Grimes, Abel Harmon, Angela McLamb, Tom O’Neal, Brittain Thomas, Lindsey Pazder Thomas, Amanda Whitley, Mike WorthingtonAnniversariesMay 26: Mr. and Mrs. Chester Don WorthingtonMay 27: Joyce and Jimmy LetchworthMay 28: Mr. and Mrs. Edward JonesMay 29: Heather and Jeff Fisher, Jackie and Hardy Moye, Sandra and Johnny PhillipsMay 30: Mr. and Mrs. Mike BarnetteMay 31: Edith and Frankie EdwardsJune 1: Deena and Jay JohnsonJune 2: Brenda and William Harris, Mr. and Mrs. Steve TugwellPlease email updates and additions to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesSasser wins Greene County sheriff's primary; two incumbent school board members defeated"King of Q" Barbecue Festival and Cook-off return to AydenRoundup: Snow Hill bids farewell to police chiefBack to pencil and paper: Elementary students will not take school computers home next yearFarmville's Elks named Distinguished Citizen for 2022Patricia Jean Hilbert ChurchWinterville holds stormwater workshopGreene Central leader named N.C. Principal of the YearHappenings: Events, activities and community announcementsGarden party celebrates history, brings community together in Farmville ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.