May 5 Birthdays and Anniversaries May 5, 2022 BirthdaysApril 5: Aldine SmithApril 6: Margaret H. Bell, Brenda Joyner, Billy Lewis, Suellen Monk, Gwen Skinner, Scott Walston, Marsha DunnApril 7: Marsha Evans, Kathy Summerlin, Brenda HardisonApril 8: Amy Lee, Sid Davis, Mary Frances Hall, Nickki Vines Johnson, Jo Anne Jones, Kathy Rouse, Shanyna Edwards, Ronnie Joe Forbes, Bobby Owens, Mark Hopkins, Chelsey Nicole Tyson, Annette BynumApril 10: Renee B. Daw, Sharon PooleApril 11: Diane H. Bell, Doug Henry, Hunter Thigpen, Jody Tripp, Kenneth Vines, Kevin Vines, Brian Windham, Rick SmithAnniversariesApril 6: Melissa and Hunter WaltersApril 7: Blair and Brad WoodardApril 8: David and Linda Mozingo, Michael and Caroline DickensApril 9: Carolyn and Bobby OwensApril 11: Jimmy and Peggy NewtonPlease send additions and updates to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.