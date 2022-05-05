Birthdays

April 5: Aldine Smith

April 6: Margaret H. Bell, Brenda Joyner, Billy Lewis, Suellen Monk, Gwen Skinner, Scott Walston, Marsha Dunn

April 7: Marsha Evans, Kathy Summerlin, Brenda Hardison

April 8: Amy Lee, Sid Davis, Mary Frances Hall, Nickki Vines Johnson, Jo Anne Jones, Kathy Rouse, Shanyna Edwards, Ronnie Joe Forbes, Bobby Owens, Mark Hopkins, Chelsey Nicole Tyson, Annette Bynum

April 10: Renee B. Daw, Sharon Poole

April 11: Diane H. Bell, Doug Henry, Hunter Thigpen, Jody Tripp, Kenneth Vines, Kevin Vines, Brian Windham, Rick Smith

Anniversaries

April 6: Melissa and Hunter Walters

April 7: Blair and Brad Woodard

April 8: David and Linda Mozingo, Michael and Caroline Dickens

April 9: Carolyn and Bobby Owens

April 11: Jimmy and Peggy Newton

Please send additions and updates to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.