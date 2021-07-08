FARMVILLE — Since 1956, McDavid Associates has found a home on Farmville’s Main Street and played a part in its development.
For the services it provides and its longevity in town, the Farmville Chamber of Commerce recognized the firm on June 24 as its Business of the Month.
McDavid Associates is a civil engineering firm the works closely with counties and municipalities.
“Our primary objective is really to improve public health and safety,” said President Rich Moore. “We do that through municipal engineering. That’s where the majority of our clientele base are, small units of government that don’t really have large staff but have needs. Especially as they are trying to compete with the larger communities.
“We certainly try to support them and make sure they can offer services such as water and sewer at low rates and affordable rates so they are not being pushed out by the big guys when it comes to opportunities for economic growth or and small business expansion,” Moore said.
McDavid has assisted several local municipalities in projects, Vice President Joe McKemey said.
“We have built several countywide water systems and also very large water systems. We also do a lot of sewer collection work. We work for a lot of rural counties and municipalities here in eastern North Carolina,” McKemey said.
As longtime residents of Farmville, Moore said the firm has enjoyed being a part of the town’s continued growth.
“It’s very convenient and very nice,” he said. “We have access to parking and public facilities. We have access to all the downtown businesses. We certainly have proximity to the town hall and access to town employees. Being on Main Street (we are) visible, accessible and convenient. We wouldn’t be any place else.”
McKemey added, “I love being in a small town. It’s a successful small town and it’s growing. Traffic is not bad and again, we’re convenient to a lot of businesses downtown.”
Between its two offices, one of which is a satellite located in Goldsboro, McDavid employs 43 people.
“We have found, really, the residents of Farmville and really close by in Greene County and smaller communities are looking for a family atmosphere in terms of employment,” Moore said. “They look to grow wherever they go to work at. We value those employees that don’t look at business at a stopping point. They are looking at them as dedicated to a career.
“We have always had success with the employees we got locally,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we continue to stay — we’ve got good employees. We certainly wouldn’t change that.”
Moore said the firm was honored to receive June’s Business of the Month.
“It’s very nice. It’s surprising. We’re an engineering firm were not somewhere you go in to shop,” he said. “It’s nice to receive the recognition that what we do is valuable and an assets to the town. That means a lot to us.”
McDavid is an example of how the Farmville Chamber of Commerce operates, said board member Phillip Irving.
“With the chamber, the members will only be successful through people helping people and businesses helping businesses. McDavid shows that everyday,” Irving said.
Chamber Executive Director Lori Drake added, “Having McDavid here for so many years has certainly helped Farmville grow and it has definitely helped out Main Street. The chamber appreciates all the support McDavid has given over the years.”
Farmville Mayor John Moore thanked the firm for its dedication to the town.
“The amount of money you have been able to bring to Farmville (through grants) and the stability of the employees and being a good neighbor to Farmville has meant so very much. The work that has went into projects like Dalton Cove has been unbelievable. You just cannot put a value on that,” he said.
“For Farmville to have McDavid as a neighbor and being right here in town, it certainly deserves not only the Business of the Month, but a whole lot more. I thank y’all for being here.”