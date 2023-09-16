In 1994, William Harrington took in Frankie Lou, his 45-year-old autistic and cognitively disabled cousin who grew up across the street from him in Ayden. “Just There” is a memoir that chronicles the journey he and his wife, Maija, and his extended family traveled as they introduced her to a new life. His newly released second edition includes an addendum of years since the first editions was published in 2012. “Just There (2nd Edition): A Memoir of Autism and Family” is available on Amazon.
In 1994, William Harrington took in Frankie Lou, his 45-year-old autistic and cognitively disabled cousin who grew up across the street from him in Ayden. “Just There” is a memoir that chronicles the journey he and his wife, Maija, and his extended family traveled as they introduced her to a new life. His newly released second edition includes an addendum of years since the first editions was published in 2012. “Just There (2nd Edition): A Memoir of Autism and Family” is available on Amazon.
I grew up across Snow Hill Street in Ayden from my aunt and uncle. Aunt Edna was Daddy’s sister. She married Frank Peterson who was the agricultural and industrial arts teacher at Ayden High School for over 30 years. Uncle Frank and Aunt Edna had a daughter named Frankie Lou — Frankie after her dad and Lou after her paternal grandmother.
Frankie was different and little understood by her parents, her extended family and her classmates. When I was very young, this misunderstanding included me, but I instinctively knew that Frankie was not getting the professional help that she needed. My two younger brothers, Joe and Bob, and I played with Frankie until we “outgrew” our little boy ways. My mom and dad occasionally talked about my first cousin: “Frankie Lou is not getting the help that she needs.” And, unfortunately, they were right.