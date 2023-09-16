I grew up across Snow Hill Street in Ayden from my aunt and uncle. Aunt Edna was Daddy’s sister. She married Frank Peterson who was the agricultural and industrial arts teacher at Ayden High School for over 30 years. Uncle Frank and Aunt Edna had a daughter named Frankie Lou — Frankie after her dad and Lou after her paternal grandmother.

Frankie was different and little understood by her parents, her extended family and her classmates. When I was very young, this misunderstanding included me, but I instinctively knew that Frankie was not getting the professional help that she needed. My two younger brothers, Joe and Bob, and I played with Frankie until we “outgrew” our little boy ways. My mom and dad occasionally talked about my first cousin: “Frankie Lou is not getting the help that she needs.” And, unfortunately, they were right.

  

William Harrington grew up in Ayden and writes Ayden ... Way Back When every month. Contact him at billharringtoncc@yahoo.com.