The time to start is now if you are interested in raising your own swarm (officially called a kaleidoscope) of monarch butterflies. The time frame from preparing milkweed seeds to releasing an actual adult monarch is about nine months.
You probably have heard that monarch butterflies have to migrate an incredible distance to escape the winters in the United States, where they cannot survive. This is true and, in fact, monarchs that are born as far north as Quebec City, Canada, must travel 3,040 miles to reach the Oyamel Forest in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve of the Sierra Madre Mountains, about 40 miles northwest of Mexico City.
Once there, hundreds of thousands of monarchs will overwinter from October to late March where the temperature never freezes. Once the air temperatures warm up, they will begin their journey north to lay the first generation of eggs of four total generations.
So, what do you have to do to raise monarch butterflies? First, find a small plot of earth that receives at least a half day’s worth of full sunshine. Then in February, buy a small amount of common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) seeds. Place the seeds on barely moist layers of paper towels, stack the towels and place the stack in a sealed, plastic bag.
Put the bag in your refrigerator for six weeks and, like magic, it is as if the seeds have gone through an annual winter season outdoors. This necessary process is called “cold stratification.”
After the six weeks have passed, you can now plant the seeds in planting trays for indoors, barely covering them with seed starter mulch.
It’s a good idea to simultaneously plant medium and tall common zinnias seeds. Zinnias are the most practical flower to attract and provide food for passing hungry butterflies wanting to lay their eggs on milkweed plants. As your plants outgrow their planters, transfer them to larger containers. While the plants are indoors, they will need a lot of window sunshine, artificial light or both.
Around the middle of April, transfer all the plants outdoors to your prepared garden. Be sure to keep the milkweed and the zinnias separated because other visiting insects that want to feed on the flowers will disturb monarchs trying to lay eggs on the bottom of a milkweed leaf.
During late May, you might have some first-generation monarchs, headed north, lay second-generation eggs on your milkweed. If so, congratulations. The single, white egg is tiny and in about 14 days it will hatch. The caterpillar will grow and grow to 2,700 times its original weight in about 12 days.
In the monarch culture, we call them “fat cats.” A grown fat cat is quite beautiful and strong. It can be gently handled and even has a very cool personality. Fat cats eat a lot and seldom rest, so make sure you have a lot of milkweed growing. When they are finished eating, they will climb down the plant and crawl away from the food source (the garden). They may end up 20 to 30 feet away looking for bushes, a fence or anything vertical to climb up and form a chrysalis away from direct sunlight. In about two weeks, the chrysalis will split from bottom to top, and an adult monarch with moist folded wings will flop out. To keep from falling, it will instantly grab the outside shell of the chrysalis with slender legs and hang with its head up. An internal pump will slowly fill the wings with fluid from the abdomen. The wings will dry out and harden in about two hours and this magnificent creature is completely ready to fly in another hour, even while some of its internal organs are still maturing.
This once full-featured caterpillar with eight sets of short chubby legs and powerful jaws for chewing is transformed into an amazing, iconic butterfly with powerful wings, acrobatic flight skills and unparalleled navigation abilities. It eats by unfurling a long, slender proboscis which draws fluid (nectar and water) upward using capillary action, a system called biomicrofluidic.
By August, all your plants should be quite mature, and the third generation of monarchs from the north will be swooping into your garden to lay eggs. Their offspring, the fourth generation, often called the migration generation, is the group that will hit the sky and arrive in Mexico late fall. Members of this final annual generation are larger and stronger in order to make the arduous trip southwest.
If you choose to raise the monarchs in enclosures, experts say the success rate is around 95% as compared to 5% in the wild. It is fairly easy to do but requires a lot of dedication. Trust me, it is worth it. Our highest release moment was last fall and we sent 34 monarchs on their way at one time. Everything you may want to learn about raising monarchs can be found online, even detailed videos showing how to feed the butterfly in case bad weather prevents the release. Also online, every kind of equipment and supplies that you can think of is available to order.
In July 2022, the International Union for Conservation of Nature re-classified the migratory monarch butterfly as endangered on its “red list.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has scheduled the monarch butterfly to be federally listed in 2024. Government initiatives to help the monarch are very important; however, private organizations and individual involvement is crucial for the continued existence of the monarch butterfly. Happy parenting!
Dave Gagnon is retired from the U.S. military and is a North Carolina wildlife rehabilatator who helps maintain a butterfly facility at the N.C. Museum of Natural Science–Contentnea Creek facility in Grifton.