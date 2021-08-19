FARMVILLE — Calling him a leader in programs for youth, the community and his profession, Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 presented Mayor John Moore with the 2021 Distinguished Citizen of the Year award.
“The citizenship award that John is receiving recognizes all that he has done for his community in Farmville and what he has done in his past with working with the youth of the community,” said Julie Scoran, Boy Scouts of America East Carolina Council Central District district executive.
Ray Frank, East Carolina Council management consultant, added, “ (John) has been involved in scouting and has done a lot with the community. Even professionally, he has been a leader.”
Moore was born in Greene County and his family moved to Farmville when he was 18 months old. He participated in the Boy Scout program in his youth.
Moore graduated from Pitt Technical Institute with a degree in agriculture chemicals. At 17, he joined the N.C. National Guard, turning it into a 28-year career, including a deployment to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm in 1990-91.
Following his service, Moore continued a long career in television and radio broadcasting. He will celebrate 50 years in the business in October.
His radio program, the Friday Night Sock Hop, airs locally on 107.9 WNCT FM and worldwide.
Moore also served as co-host of Carolina Outdoor Journal. The program ran for 25 years on PBS/UNC-TV and is now in syndication on multiple networks.
Moore operates Moore Marketing and Advertising along with his wife, Margie. Before becoming mayor of Farmville, he served as a commissioner.
“His professional life has afforded him many opportunities to volunteer and support many worthy causes,” said Moore’s sister, Connie Moore Corey.
The cause most dear to him is the Summer Moore Center.
Named after Moore’s daughter who died in 1991, the center serves children with physical and other developmental disabilities.
Moore’s passion for helping children as is reflected in his service as a member of the Sudan Shriners.
The Shriners support many local hospitals that care for children with burns and orthopedic issues, allowing children to receive help at no cost to the patient’s families.
His efforts to promote the Shriners organization brought him special recognition from the Imperial Potentate of Shriners International in 2018.
Moore also has served as a volunteer and chairman for many organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of Farmville, Pitt County Shrine Club, Arthur Christian Church, Farmville Recreation Little League and Midget Football, Relay for Life, the Pitt County Council on Aging, Pitt County Planning Board and Pitt County CrimeStoppers. For 20 years, he has served as a member of The Salvation Army Board of Directors.
His dedication and service to the community also earned Moore the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, a spot in the Kentucky Colonial Beach Music Radio DJ Hall of Fame and the Pitt Community College Distinguished Alumni award.
“Y’all know that John Moore loves to entertain. That’s not what he does, that’s who he is,” said Moore’s former co-host and friend Rick Vernon. “He loves to make people happy. He really tries his very best to give everything he has — 110 percent. Out of his love for God, country, family and the community he wants to make a difference. Not for the spotlight to be on himself — he wants the spotlight to be on others,”
“Jesus said, love the lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind,” Vernon said. “That is the first and greatest commandment. The second is love your neighbor as yourself. That is, as John Moore said, non-negotiable. That’s why we are here tonight.”
Friends of Scouting representative and Moore’s friend Bill Clark spoke of Moore’s passion and urged those in attendance to find something they are passionate about.
“I admire John Moore’s community service and what he’s done. His passion for life is amazing. What he says he is going to do, he does it,” Clark said.
“If somebody came by here tonight and looked in this window and saw all these people honoring John, they would say that guy sure is lucky to have all those friends. Let me tell you folks, it’s the other way around. We’re the lucky ones to be able to call John Moore our friend.”
Former Distinguished Citizen Award winner and Farmville Mayor Pro-tem Bert Smith introduced Moore at an Aug. 9 reception. Doing so was an honor, he said.
“He’s been a great ambassador for the town of Farmville,” Smith said. “He has done a great job as mayor. We’re just lucky to have him in our town.”
Moore said he was humbled to receive the award and thanked his family, friends and the community for being in attendance.
“All you folks being here tonight, it means so much to me,” he said. “I certainly do appreciate it. I do thank you for this award.”
Moore added he was honored to join the distinguished list of people who also received the award.
“This award is a reminder of the spirit of this community,” he said. “It will always be an important part of my life and the different things I’ve been allowed to do in my hometown.”
The dinner also served as a fundraising event for Boy Scout Troop 25 with the event garnering $22,000. It was the first large event to take place in the newly renovated Farmville Depot Station.