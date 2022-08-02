North Carolina is allocating nearly $27 million for area water and sewer projects, the state announced this week.
Ten agencies serving communities across Pitt and Greene counties are among those across the state that will receive a portion of $789.4 million funding, what the state said is a record high for infrastructure spending.
The money from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, via the State Water Infrastructure Authority, will pay for 385 projects statewide, including 140 construction projects.
“Clean drinking water is necessary for healthy families and thriving communities and businesses," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release. "The historic level of investment provided by the American Rescue Plan will help increase resiliency, support economic growth in our state, and improve access to clean water in the communities that need it most.”
Pitt County communities are set to receive $24 million in funds for wastewater and sewer projects. Greene County communities will receive an estimated $2.75 million.
“The critical role that the government plays to keep our drinking water safe often goes unnoticed until you have a big problem,” said state Rep. Brian Farkas, D-Pitt. “That’s why I am proud to have supported the $789 million in proactive measures that invest in our state’s water infrastructure and to see such meaningful investment in local communities like Ayden, Greenville, and Grimesland.”
The Pitt County projects set to receive funds are:
Pitt County Government: $400,000 for the 2022 Sewer Asset Inventory Assessment.
Ayden: $906,000 for the Cannon Street Waterline Replacement.
Farmville: $10,465,000 for the Cast Iron Waterline Rehabilitation, Middle Swamp Sanitary Sewer Outfall Relocation, and Housing Authority Sanitary Sewer Improvements.
Fountain: $2,083,225 for the Lynch Street Sanitary Improvements and Sewer and Water Asset Inventory and Assessment.
Contentnea Metropolitan Sanitary District: $400,000 for the Sewer Asset Inventory and Assessment.
Greenville: $5,400,000 for the Greenville Utilities Commission Watermain Rehabilitation Phase III and Greenville Utilities Commission Distribution System Improvements Study.
Grimesland: $3,575,395 for its Sewer and Water Asset Inventory and Assessment and Grimesland Water Line Replacement Project.
Greene County projects set to receive funds are:
Walstonburg: $1.99 million for its Asset Inventory and Assessment Water and Wastewater and Water System improvements.
Hookerton: Asset Inventory and Assessment Wastewater, $226,500.
Snow Hill: Water System Rehabilitation Project for Well 4, $536,000.
Of the $789.4 million earmarked for specific projects across the state, $174,846,696 was appropriated in the 2021-23 state budget.