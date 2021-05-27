Morris and Letchworth earn Eagle rank

An Eagle Court of Honor was held on April 25 honoring Boy Scout Troop 25 Eagle Scouts Landon Cole Morris and Nicholas Lane Letchworth.
The ceremony was held at Farmville Presbyterian Church with about 50 people attending.
Morris earned the rank of Eagle on March 10, 2020. The troop was not able to meet in person due to the pandemic and gatherings of more than just a few people have not been a possibility until recently. Letchworth earned the rank of Eagle on March 9.
The path to becoming an Eagle Scout is a long one and requires persistence and dedication. Boys typically join the Boy Scouts at age 10 or 11 (or 6 if they participated in the Cub Scouts), and remain in the program until age 18.
While the emphasis is initially on building outdoor skills, the senior ranks emphasize leadership and service to others. As senior scouts, both Landon and Nick held positions of responsibility within the troop, and were required to carry out service projects to benefit the community.
Morris is a 2020 graduate of Farmville Central High School and is studying business administration at Pitt Community College. He is the son of Jay and Stephanie Morris of Farmville.
Letchworth will graduate from Farmville Central High School in June and has enlisted in the U.S. Army as a chemical warfare specialist. He is the son of Lee and Leigh Letchworth of Farmville.