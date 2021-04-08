FARMVILLE — Mosquito Authority of Farmville was recognized on March 25 as the Farmville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month.
Mosquito Authority is the creation of Farmville natives Don Rhodes and brother-in-law Robbie Fulford. The company seeks to bring quality service to their customers while protecting them from mosquitoes and other outdoor pests.
The business offers spraying developed to rid yards of mosquitoes, with applications typically beginning in April and running until mid-October
The treatment allows customers to enjoy their yards during spring, summer and fall, Fulford said.
“When we spray, you are not putting anything on yourself. You’re able to just go out and enjoy your yard,” Rhodes said.
Spraying the yard also can help alleviate other outdoor pests, such as ticks, flies and gnats, Rhodes said.
Mosquito Authority also offers solutions for those hosting outdoor events such as weddings, allowing customers to focus on the memories rather than spending the day swatting bugs.
“We do a lot of weddings and outdoor events. If we spray right before a wedding, we are going to reduce a lot of those outside pests,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes and Fulford are confident in their business and want to provide customers with great service. This is why they have a 21-day mosquito-free day.
The businesses, headquartered in Farmville, provides services from Wilson to the Crystal Coast, and includes Pitt, Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties.
“Out of our office, we also run two other companies: Germ Authority and Roof Maxx,” Rhodes said.
The services rendered by Mosquito Authority are valuable, said Lori Drake, Farmville Chamber of Commerce executive director.
“Mosquito Authority protects people and their families from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry,” Drake said. “They provide a valuable service to our community and today we are happy to recognize Mosquito Authority as the Business of the Month for March.
“Mosquito Authority is an integral part of our business community as well as an active member of the Chamber of Commerce.”
Rhodes and Fulford were appreciative to receive the award.
“We’re very appreciative of being a part of the Farmville community,” Fulford said. “We’re very supportive of the Farmville community. We try and support events in town and it’s great to be recognized for our attempts by the chamber as a small business.”
Mosquito Authority is located at 9146 W. Marlboro Road and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information call 916-5566.