Candidates for mayor and town boards have begun filing to run in 2021 municipal elections across Pitt and Greene counties.
Filing for office opened on July 2 and continues through Aug. 16 for Farmville, Fountain, Grifton, Winterville, Snow Hill, Walstonburg and Hookerton. Filing for Ayden candidates begins on July 26 and runs until Aug. 13.
In Farmville, the mayor’s post and commissioners seats held by Alma Hobbs and David Shackleford will be on the ballot in November.
Current Mayor John Moore, 70, filed to run again on July 2. Moore was elected mayor in 2020 and previously served as a commissioner for three terms. He also serves on the board at Southern Bank.
“It’s been a phenomenal two years with the support of a great board,” Moore said. “We still have a lot to do. We’ve got some things that we want to do to catch up from the pandemic, we have some houses to be built, sidewalks to be put down, waiting on asphalt for the streets, a lot of things to do with Marlboro district, the new ABC store coming and just a lot of things that are in motion that need to keep moving.
“I hope with the support of this board and citizens we keep moving forward,” Moore said.
“I just thank the town of Farmville citizens for working with us and seeing the vision of one Farmville as we move forward,” he said. “I hope they give me the opportunity to continue this journey. I’m thankful for the overwhelming support of the fire station and the library.”
Grifton residents will select a mayor and fill two full-term commissioner seats, currently held by Raymond Oakes and Claude Kennedy, and one partial-term seat held by David Anderson. Anderson was appointed to the board in February, following the death of Johnny Craft.
Mayor Billy Ray Jackson, 61, filed to run again on July 2.
“We got things going real good right now and I have still not completed what I’m trying to get done,” Jackson said. “We got some things getting ready to start happening in Grifton and I feel like I need to be there.
“I feel like I have tried hard for the town. I have given my best and I’ve got some more ideas in my head that I’d like to see through before I decide not to run again,” he said. “We’ve increased our tax base since I’ve been mayor. We have some more businesses coming. I want to be there to finish my course.”
Jackson has been mayor for 16 years and serves on the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage Board, Neuse Regional Water and Sewer Authority Board and as chairman of the Pitt County Mayors Association.
In Winterville, voters will select a mayor and fill council seats held by Johnny Moye and Mark Smith.
Councilwomen Veronica Roberson, 68, filed for the mayor’s seat on July 2.
“I do feel like I have a different perspective to offer the citizens of Winterville. I think I would be a good representative for all citizens of the town of Winterville,” Roberson said.
Roberson has been a member of the council since 2007.
Moye, 66, filed to retain his commissioner’s seat on July 2. He has held the seat since 2007.
“I am one of those that love to serve. I like to give back what was given to me and my family. I love serving and this is a great community to raise your family in,” Moye said.
“The slogan we have is, ‘a slice of the good life’ and I enjoy being part of that growth we have in the town of Winterville,” he said.
Brandy Daniels, 34, also filed for a council seat on July 2. She is a member of the Winterville Stormwater Advisory Committee.
“I’ve been a part of Winterville for a couple of years now and invested in the area, the community, the growth and the development,” Daniels said. “I felt like there were some things that needed to possibly be improved upon. Instead of complaining I think it’s important to get involved.”
In Greene County, Hookerton mayor Bobby Taylor filed to retain his seat on July 2.
Two commissioner seats, held by Doris Jones and Catherine Carraway, are also will be on the ballot.
Taylor, 84, is hoping to continue his work with the town.
“There are things we have not complected and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel on some of them,” Taylor said.
Voters will also fill open spots in Snow Hill, Walstonburg, Fountain and the Maury Sanitation Land District.
Snow Hill will select a mayor; the post is currently held by Dennis Liles. Voters also will fill two commissioners seats, now held by Rosa Wilkes and Mayor Pro-tem Bobby Taylor.
In Walstonburg, all five commissioners seats and the mayor’s position are up for grabs while the Maury Sanitation Land District has three open seats, held by Jullian Jones Jr., Triva Mason and Henry Pasour.
Fountain’s mayor seat, held by Shirley Mitchell, and three commissioners seats held by Kathy Parker, Phoenix Hinson and Steven Williams are also open.
Ayden’s filing period is later than other towns because it has blended districts, Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said. The candidate has to live in a ward but the seats are elected at-large, meaning all voters in Ayden cast ballots for the candidates.
The filing period for Ayden is July 26-Aug. 13. Davis said state law requires the filing period for any office that divided into districts be delayed the year following the census.
While Ayden’s district must be redrawn, its election has not been delayed like others in the state because of the at-large fashion in which candidates are elected, Davis said.
Falkland’s Board of Commissioners is elected every four years. Its next election isn’t until 2023.
