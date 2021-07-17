My Sister's Place opens with mission

FARMVILLE — Helping victims of domestic violence is the mission of a store now open in Farmville.
My Sister’s Place offers low-cost clothing options, home goods, jewelry and more.
The store, which opened in October at 3726 Main St., is an affiliate of the Center for Family Violence Prevention and joins My Sister’s Closet and My Sister’s Attic in assisting to fund the organization.
“We wanted to expand. We looked at expanding My Sister’s Closet into a bigger location. It seems like when you take the next step in store sizes, they get a whole lot more expensive per square foot,” said Center for Family Violence Prevention Executive Director Laura King.
“We started looking at alternatives.”
An outreach initiative began, and Farmville caught the organization’s eye.
“It’s a small town that’s developing. We thought we could be an active part of that,” King said. “It brings awareness of our organization to this side of the county.”
Before opening, the store underwent major renovations to transform it into the boutique resale store it is today.
“We decided early on, we wanted to be more boutique-like than some retail stores. We’ve held to that and its worked well for us,” King said.
The approximately 3,2000-square-foot store offers customers resale clothing items such as shirts, skirts, pants and dresses along with shoes, home goods, jewelry and more.
“It provides the community with a fun and safe place to buy beautiful clothes at real bargain prices. Most of our clothes are $4 a garment,” King said.
Tying into Farmville’s rising art culture, the store also offers pieces from local artists for sale. When these pieces are sold through the store, My Sister’s Place keeps a portion of the sale.
All proceeds from the store benefit the Center for Family Violence Prevention which serves Pitt, Martin and Washington counties. The center assists individuals and families in overcoming domestic violence situations.
Services include helping victims get safely away from their abusers by offering a safe house to those in need of shelter.
“We can accommodate 26 victims at one time. We have rooms with single beds, rooms with single beds and trundle, and rooms for a family with single bed, trundle and bunks,” King said, adding the center also helps those who need assistance with utility or rent deposits to move into a new home.
The center also offers advocacy for those who need to navigate the court system.
“A lot of victims need to apply for a protective order,” King said. “In (North Carolina) there are special orders for domestic violence victims. They have a few more provisions in them and teeth in them than a regular restraining order.
“We have advocates that go to court with the victims and explain what their rights are, what the law provides as protections for them and they will also go if victim has pressed criminal charges against abuses will go along with victim and sit with them in court,” King said.
Case managers also are allocated to victims and can assist with “whatever the victim needs,” King said.
Counseling services are provided to victims and their children, and are available to the community. These services are available on a sliding pay scale and available to anyone in need, King said.
The center also provides a safe place for families to drop off and pick up children for custody arrangements, she said.
“Victims and abusers that have a child in common frequently need to do something in regards to visitation. Historically, it’s risky for a custodial parent to exchange the child because it means coming back face to face with abuser,” King said.
“We have a family center where we have an exchange program,” she said. “The custodial parent can come and drop the child off and leave and the non-custodial parent can come and pick the child up. It avoids that contact and is a safe environment for the child.”
Additional services can be provided for families, including supervised visitation, King said.
Services offered through the center are available in English and Spanish. Materials are also offered in Braille and services are available for the deaf and hard of hearing, she said.
There is a great need for these services, King said, adding the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant increase in the need.
“Families or couples were isolating together,” she said. “I think if you have a loving or healthy relationship, that much contact can add some stress to a relationship. When the relationship is not healthy, it can become deadly. I think a lot of people determined they needed to escape that. Our request for services took a significant uptick.”
“I would say on average now, our victims that reach out to us are between 800 to 1,000 a year. That’s a lot of people. We help everyone who comes to us, any gender, any race, we’re there to help.”
My Sister’s Place is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The business also accepts donations during operation hours. Volunteers to run the store and assist with other tasks are also needed and welcome. For more information, call My Sister’s Place at 228-8331.