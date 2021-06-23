FARMVILLE — The Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation recently awarded six scholarships to deserving students in the Farmville area thanks to donations from supporters and a contribution from the H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization.
“Our supporters value education and youth development and have given generously throughout the 21 years of our existence,” a statement from the foundation said. “This is truly a testament that great things happen when the Farmville community comes together.”
The board of directors congratulated the 2021 scholarship recipients:
- Jennifer Nicole Edwards, who will attend East Carolina University.
- Carolina Leigh Evans and Moniya Leeanna Midgett-Jenkins, who will attend Pitt Community College.
- Janiya Monea Foskey, who will attend Catawba College in Salisbury.
- Iyani Conealya Mayo and Destiny Tyleesa Moore, who will attend Fayetteville State University.
Each recipient attending a four-year institution will receive a scholarship for $1,000. Those attending a community college will receive $500.
Foundation officials wished the 2021 scholarship recipients success while pursuing their education.
In additional to providing the scholarships, the foundation also provides educational assistance to students. Officials said they are looking forward to returning to an in-person Annual Scholarship Gala on July 9, 2022.