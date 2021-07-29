Local municipalities and police departments will welcome their communities to join in an evening of fun and fellowship during National Night Out onTuesday.
The event began as a way to bridge gaps between local police departments and the people they serve. Cities and towns across the nation have adopted it as a way to promote community engagement.
“This is very important. It allows us to pull together and stop the crimes in our area,” said Farmville’s National Night Out organizer Linda King. “It also gives people the chance to know the policemen.
“They are very important,” King said. “Whenever we need them, they are always there.”
The event also serves as a way for community members to get to know on another, she said.
“It’s a way to … build a support system,” King said.
King said she is excited for Farmville’s National Night Out, noting that this year’s event will be bigger than ever. Held from 6-9 p.m., it will feature a multitude of games, bouncy houses, a drone-show, water fights and more.
“We’re taking it back to the ’80s (theme). That’s one thing we have never done before,” King said.
“We’re very excited about our National Night Out,” she said. “We have so many hosts for the events and have so much participation and volunteers. We have flag football and we are going to have a whole lot for people to enjoy themselves.”
Food trucks will also be available.
“We have the best police officers in the world,” King said. “They are honest, sensitive to our needs. They get to know us and they come into our communities and get to know our children.”
In Fountain, National Night Out will feature a back-to-school giveaway with school supplies being distributed to the children attending. Free food and games also will be part of the event, which will begin at 7 p.m. at Shirley Mitchell park.
Winterville’s Market on the Square will host the police department’s annual National Night Out. Held from 4-8 p.m., the event will offer residents a day at the beach theme with a splash pad, water slides, sand box and more.
Participants will receive a free diner of hot dogs, hamburgers, snacks and drinks while enjoying live music.
Vendors who participate in the town’s Market on the Square will be on site, selling their wares and custom creations to shoppers.
Children and families will have the chance to mingle and meet with Winterville’s first responders, explore vehicles and learn more about the organizations.
Raffles will be held for a chance to win school supplies.
Ayden’s National Night Out, held behind Ayden Town Hall and the police department, will feature bouncy houses, free food and games. Children will also have the chance to soak local police officers and town officials in a dunking booth.
The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. and will feature live music.
Kona Ice will be present, offering a cool treats for all ages.
The event will also serve as a school supply collection site with participants encouraged to donate school supplied that will be given to the local schools.