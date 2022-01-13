The Winterville Chamber of Commerce in December announced Rebecca Caveness as its new executive director.
Caveness is no stranger to the chamber, as she has been a volunteer with the organization for several years now and was brought in as the assistant director in April.
For the past 10 months, she has been acting under the guidance of Debbie Avery, who retired from her position in December. Avery handpicked Caveness for the position, and the two worked closely together as Caveness gradually stepped into her shoes.
Caveness grew up in Winterville and said she is very passionate about the continued growth of the community. She’s excited about helping new businesses move to our area, and support those that already call Winterville home.
Her goals for 2022 are to add value to the chamber and increase community advocacy by working closely with area organizations.
She’s working on plans for educational webinars for the business community and a fundraiser to help the chamber get the support it needs to strengthen and expand their programs and initiatives.
