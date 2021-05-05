Over the past few months, Greene County Public Library staff have been working hard to offer you high quality educational and recreational programming.
Each month we strive to offer new programming around a theme that we hope our patrons will enjoy. With that in mind, we take pride in being an institution that gives users opportunities to learn something today that they didn’t know yesterday.
For the month of May, we have multiple programs planned for adults that will involve some very talented people who reside in our community and we hope that you will join us in having some escapist fun while learning something new.
We will offer a series of dance classes entitled “Ballroom Basics” from 1-2 p.m. on May 8, 22 and 29. These classes will be led by ECU assistant professor Alicia Laumann. She will teach a combination of the salsa, cha-cha, swing and tango dance styles.
Each subsequent class will offer a lesson that builds on the previous one with more challenging material.
We will also offer a workshop on developing healthy food habits entitled “Mastering Healthy Eating” from 2-4 p.m. on May 13. This program will be led by Jennifer Bennett from the Greene County Department of Public Health.
The library will hold a program on “Assistive Technology.” This workshop will be led by April Houston of Kinston’s R.A.D.D. (Raising Awareness for the Developmentally Disabled). It has been created specifically for families and friends of individuals who need help managing developmental disabilities and would like to learn about technology that could aid them in doing so. This workshop will be broadcast through Zoom.
In May we will also begin our new ongoing technology tutorial series entitled “Grasping Technology.”
Each Friday at 10 a.m., I will lead a technology-based class that includes hands-on instruction on a topic that is either computer, tablet or software-based. This Friday, we will offer “Computer Basics,” followed by an “Internet Basics” class on May 14. On the third and fourth Fridays of May, we will offer an “Email Basics” class and a “Bring Your Own Device” class, respectively.
We hope that you join us in enjoying all of these programs and that you find them deeply fulfilling. For more information regarding these programs, feel free to call us at 747-3437.