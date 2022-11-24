Nov. 24 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Nov 24, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BirthdaysNov. 24: Steven Hamstead, Louis Smith, Louis Franklin Edwards, Jameson Cowan, Michael JamesNov. 25: Ronald Bass, Julia Blackwood, Aliesha Dixon, Deborah Moore, Connie Oakley, Michael James, Bruce NewsomeNov. 26: Shelton Chesson, Ashe Creech, Charles E. Long, Lorraine Moore, Melaine WellsNov. 27: Randy Andrews, Louise F. Ellis, Bryan Joyner, Elizabeth HodgkinsNov. 28: W. Alex Allen III, Chris Baker, Ben Baucom, Carlton Best, Andrea Craft, Scott Ellis, Grey Gutrell, Natalie Hamstead, Lou Ellen Rook, Shirley Steppe, John Avery Jr.Nov. 29: Deloris Davis, Theodore Gene Dunn, Nellie LangNov. 30: Bob Albritton, Pattie Cobb, John Mewborn, Stee N.(Razor) Tyson, Christopher Mozingo, Bill Powell, Jonathan Whitley, Jonathan MooreAnniversariesNov. 24: Linda and Jeff Shirley, Denise and Brian WindhamNov. 26: Patricia and Jessie T. CobbNov. 28: Vickie and Jimmy MatthewsPlease send updates and new entries to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesAyden celebrates economic development: Food Commercialization Center step closer to realityVote canvass upholds Reeder win in state House 9 race‘A Christmas Carol - The Musical’ opens Friday at LCCCounty planning board votes against Fun Park request; commissioners get final sayGrifton gearing up for Christmas paradeGreene County Operations Center receives ACEC award for engineering excellencePrecision Graphics cuts ribbon on Snow Hill facilityPrecision Graphics cuts ribbon on Snow Hill facilityMitchell Oakley: Let’s hope red light cameras have met their demiseSugg School group celebrates building renovations ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.