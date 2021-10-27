Oakdale Drive, a duo of Ayden-Grifton High School students, will play Fountain General Store for the first time on Friday night.
August Meyer, who plays banjo and rhythm guitar, is a sophomore at A-G who also plays on the school tennis team and participates in quiz bowl. He came up with the band’s name: “Oakdale Drive is the street we live on.”
Lead guitarist and bassist Jayden Peszco is a junior at A-G. He also enjoys theater and participates in multiple clubs at his school.
Recently formed, Oakdale Drive debuted at the Ayden Historical Society in September. They play a mix of bluegrass, classic rock, Americana, and original songs.
Oakdale Drive’s free show begins at 7:30 p.m.
After Friday night, the next concert at Fountain will feature Bowie Martin’s newest country music project, the Retro Cats, on Nov. 6.
R.A. Fountain is also open for retail sales from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Fountain General Store is located in historic downtown Fountain at the intersection of U.S. 258 and N.C. 222. Its family atmosphere is smoke- and alcohol-free.
For further information, visit www.rafountain.com or phone 749-7974.